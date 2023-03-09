Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Mark Adams steps down as Texas Tech head coach

Mark Adams has stepped down as head coach of the Texas Tech men’s basketball program.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Mark Adams has stepped down as head coach of the Texas Tech men’s basketball program. This follows the University’s suspension of Adams and its inquiry related to his interactions with his players and staff.

Following this inquiry, Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt determined that the racially insensitive comment was unintentional and an isolated incident. Following the comment, Adams immediately apologized to the team.

“My lifelong goal was to help and be a positive influence on my players, and to be a part of the Texas Tech men’s basketball team,” Adams said. “However, both the University and I believe this incident has become a distraction for the Texas Tech men’s basketball team and the University, which I care about so deeply.”

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics Communications.

Most Read

Haven Barker
Amber Alert issued for missing Trinity County 8-year-old
Ishmael Muhammad is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Zetavius...
Corrigan man gets 22 years for murder of Lufkin man
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man arrested after removing organ from victim, sheriff’s office says
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Police say no ‘foul play’ suspected in death of missing Georgia man
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed

Latest News

1 Way Diesel will be featured on Texas Metal's Loud and Lifted.
East Texas diesel performance shop featured on MotorTrend TV show
playtri hosts third annual night mountain bike ride
Playtri Tyler hosts night mountain bike ride to celebrate International Women’s Day
Lexi Moore using a Byrd saddle to assist in riding a horse.
Union Grove teen finds way back into horse’s saddle after devastating wrecks
SPECIAL SADDLE
Union Grove teen finds way back into horse’s saddle after devastating wrecks
TVCC PARIS
TVCC coach speaks about win over Paris