Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

SFA Lady Jacks favored to win WAC tournament

The SFA women's basketball team celebrates after winning the WAC Championship.
The SFA women's basketball team celebrates after winning the WAC Championship.(SFA Athletics)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After defeating the Sam Houston Lady Bearkats 71-56 in Wednesday’s first round of the WAC Tournament, the Stephen F. Austin Lady Jacks are now ranked number one, meaning they are favored to win the tournament.

This should come as no surprise, SFA shooting guard, Angel Scott, told us just before they left for the tournament in Vegas.

“Feeling great going into Vegas,” she said. “We feel really good and have been hitting some really big shots.”

Scott went on to say, “We’re excited. We had some losses in the regular season that we should have won, but we still had an amazing season and know that we can go and beat anyone in the tournament, and we’re planning to do that.”

The Lady Jacks will now go up against California Baptist Friday afternoon at 2 pm. Each team has both won and lost to each other in the two times they faced off in regular season. This paints a picture for an epic battle coming up, and the way the Lady Jacks have been playing, you may see something special from them as the tournament continues.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haven Barker
Amber Alert issued for missing Trinity County 8-year-old
Ishmael Muhammad is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Zetavius...
Corrigan man gets 22 years for murder of Lufkin man
Girl who was subject of Amber Alert found; suspect in custody
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man arrested after removing organ from victim, sheriff’s office says
Authorities say 42-year-old Mateo Salvador was mauled to death by four dogs while doing some...
Man mauled to death by 4 dogs while at work

Latest News

Panola College ladies head coach on big win in Region XIV Tournament
Panola Ladies Head Coach on Big Win in Region XIV Tournament
Panola College ladies head coach on big win in Region XIV Tournament
It was a slow start for both teams.
Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals defeat the Lady Dragons of Paris despite early woes
Playtri Tyler hosts night mountain bike ride to celebrate International Women’s Day