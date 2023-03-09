Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We’ve got a muggy and mild day on tap with highs ranging in the 70s to lower 80s. Skies are mostly cloudy for now, but some clearing is expected with a fair mix of sun and clouds expected in the afternoon. A cold front is set to move into East Texas later this evening, bringing around a likely chance of showers and thunderstorms beginning around 6 PM and lasting in the evening and overnight hours. Severe weather is not looking likely at this time other than the low chance for a lone strong to severe storm capable of gusty winds and pocket change hail. Some heavy showers could persist in Deep East Texas throughout the early morning hours before skies totally clear out as we near 12 PM. We’ll trend a bit cooler tomorrow afternoon in the 60s but will quickly rebound back into the 70s to near 80 degrees by Saturday afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase Saturday night and spotty rain chances return to ETX by Sunday morning as yet another cold front races through. There will be a limited amount of moisture this time around, so widespread showers and storms will not be likely this time around. Next week will be quiet for the most part, although expect a fair mix of sun and clouds pretty much each afternoon through Wednesday. Afternoon highs will be mild in the lower to middle 60s for Monday and Tuesday, but will warm back into the lower 70s by Wednesday thanks to the return of some stout southerly winds.

