Thursday’s Weather: More clouds today; Thunderstorms late

By Katie Vossler
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re starting out with clouds and some patchy fog.  Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s this morning.  Expect more clouds than sun through the day with a few isolated showers possible.  Temperatures will reach the upper 70s this afternoon.  A cold front arrives this evening with a likely chance for a line of thunderstorms to move through from north to south.  The rain will come to an end early Friday morning in Deep East Texas with partial clearing by Friday afternoon.  Expect cooler temperatures for Friday, but warm again on Saturday.  Another cold front arrives Sunday with only a slight chance for rain, but a bigger cool down headed into next week.

