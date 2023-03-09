TxDOT creates ‘Drive Sober No Regrets’ campaign to help lower drunken-driving rates

TEXAS (KSLA) — With spring break around the corner, highway officials are asking motorist to drive responsibly.

Heather Deaton is with the Texas Department of Transportation Atlanta District, which covers 9 east Texas counties. She said drunken drivers claim hundreds of lives each year. The Texas Department of Transportation has started the “Drive Sober No Regets” campaign to lower those numbers.

TxDOT is teaming with college students throughout the state to highlight the dangers of driving while impaired. “With this peer-to-peer campaign, we hope that college students will see their peers making responsible decisions so they, in turn, will make responsible decisions,” Deaton said.

Police say with spring break fast approaching and high school proms, it is vital to get the message out of the dangers of drinking and driving. TxDOT leaders say during the spring break in 2021, Texas recorded 874 DUI-related traffic crashes resulting in 22 fatalities and 51 serious injuries.

“The bottom line is drunk-driving crashes are 100% preventable, so we want everybody to have fun this spring break but also do it responsibly.”

