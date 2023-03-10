Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Shalene McNeill joined us to show us a wonderfully simple and extremely delicious recipe for stuffed poblano peppers. They’re full of Tex-Mex flavor and can be customized to however you’d like them to taste with the ingredients you have on hand.

Air Fryer Tex Mex Beef Stuffed Poblanos by Shalene McNeill with Texas Beef Council

Ingredients:

· 1 lb. 90% lean ground beef

· 4 poblano peppers

· ½ cup yellow onion, diced

· Olive oil spray

· Taco seasoning packet

· ½ cup frozen corn

· ½ cup black beans, low sodium, drained and rinsed

· ½ cup thick and chunky salsa

· ½ cup shredded Mexican blend cheese

Preparation:

1. Preheat air fryer to 400°F, according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

2. Cut stem ends off peppers. Cut in half lengthwise; remove seeds and veins. Brush with olive oil and place in the basket or on the tray of the air fryer. Cook for 8 minutes or until they char and blister. Remove peppers from the air fryer. Set aside.

3. Reset air fryer and preheat to 375°F.

4. Break up raw ground beef in air fryer tray and top with diced onion. Spray beef and onion with olive oil. Close air fryer and cook beef mixture for 6 minutes, stirring halfway through.

5. Remove beef from air fryer and place in medium-sized bowl. Add ½ of a taco seasoning packet, frozen corn, black beans, and salsa. Mix well.

6. Fill pepper halves with ground beef mixture and top with ½ cup shredded cheese. Put peppers back in the air fryer and warm until cheese is melted.

7. Serve with extra salsa, sour cream, and other Tex Mex toppings, as desired

