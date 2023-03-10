A Better East Texas: Texas history

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - I had the opportunity to visit Austin with the areas’ Chambers of Commerce recently. This is an annual trip where our lawmakers take the time to meet and discuss the top issues in the state with local community stakeholders.

There are some big legislative moves brewing in the Texas legislature, but there are also loads of state agencies that work every year to carry out the work of the people in Texas. There are two big projects in motion currently that will help preserve notable Texas history, and since March is laden with so much Texas history, what better time for some thoughts.

First of all is the restoration of the battleship Texas. This is a multi-year project that should finish up this year. The ship is currently in drydock and under repair in Galveston. She saw action in both world wars and is the first US battleship to become a museum. Thankfully, preservation groups have been able to organize and raise money for a refurb that will preserve this treasure for the foreseeable future.

And, considering Texas treasures, the Alamo is going through a substantial repair project to try to preserve its remaining structures. The iconic Alamo church and the long barracks are all that remain, so great care must be committed to preserve these for the future. The limestone foundations are slowly deteriorating. Thankfully, the state has committed to preserve the area and conditions around the Alamo continue to improve.

Keeping Texas history intact is both a reminder and an inspiration, and that makes for a Better East Texas.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.