Cast iron collection auctioned off in Nacogdoches

Many people gathered at the Nacogdoches Antique Market and Auction to bid on pieces from a cast iron collection. Everything from skillets to Dutch ovens to pans of all different brands and ages were offered.

Helen Rocka was the previous owner of the entire collection auctioned, and she said while 400 pieces were auctioned off here, her full collection was around 1,700 pieces. She said she and her husband traveled all over to add to their collection.

“We wanted United States built. We wanted Wagners and Griswald’s. A collection is fun, and I hope people enjoy them as much as we did,” Rocka said.

Eldora Gilchrist is one of the buyers who attended the auction. She said she got into cast iron collecting from her mother, who owned some and taught her to appreciate it.

“Right now, I probably have 30 to 40 pieces. I don’t need that many pieces, but I just like it. Primary, I’m looking for some unusual lids to my Wagner and Griswald collection for my larger pieces that are really hard to find,” Gilchrist said.

Mitchell Aills traveled from Gladewater to attend the auction. He said he collects, cleans and resells cast iron items. He said these auctions have very old and valuable pieces his customers want.

“Cast iron has been around well over 100 years, and some of the newer stuff is just not as good as some of the older, and that’s why a lot of people want it,” Aills said.

Gilchrist said she is excited to keep adding to her growing collection.

“I really do enjoy collecting it and enjoy finding rare pieces,” Gilchrist said.

