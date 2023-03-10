Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Colorectal Cancer cases on the rise amongst younger people

It's Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month making it a vital time to spread awareness.
It's Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month making it a vital time to spread awareness.(Alexandra Macia)
By Alexandra Macia
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Colorectal Cancer cases are on the rise throughout a vast majority of younger people across the nation.

It’s Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month making it a vital time to spread awareness.

In a recent study from the American Cancer Society this year, approximately 153,020 individuals will be diagnosed with CRC and 52,550 will die from the disease, including 19,550 cases and 3750 deaths in individuals younger than 50 years.

Last year, an estimated 12,444 Texans were diagnosed with colorectal cancer and an estimated 4,447 Texans died from it.

Midland Memorial Hospital Gastroenterologist Indira Donepudi says the American Cancer Society has now lowered the age suggested for a first colonoscopy to 45.

“I had a couple of patients last week who were diagnosed with colon cancer who were less than 50, so we see this day in and day out in our life. Last week there were four people diagnosed with cancer,” said Dr. Donepudi.

Dr. Donepudi  says the cancer develops in the form of polyps slowly over years and completing a colonoscopy early can help find and remove the polyps before they turn cancerous.

“I think it’s most likely related to our food, eating processed meat, eating less fiber in their diet and also smoking, alcohol, obesity these are all the risk factors,” said Dr. Donepudi.

Colon cancer can be genetic so if it does run in your family you could be at a higher risk but it can be cured if found at an early stage.

Dr. Donepudi says symptoms can vary.

“Symptoms of rectal bleeding, weight loss, loss of appetite and abdominal pain just go to your doctor and tell them about your symptoms,” Dr. Donepudi.

Dr. Donepudi says following a healthy diet with lots of fruits and vegetables, stopping drinking alcohol, smoking and doing more physical exercise can prevent colon cancer.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haven Barker
Amber Alert issued for missing Trinity County 8-year-old
Wallace said the child was not harmed, but the mother’s boyfriend, Charles Estep, 50, has been...
Girl who was subject of Amber Alert found; suspect in custody
A pickup and trailer overturned on Highway 59 in Angelina County.
Truck, trailer crash leaves 1 injured in Angelina County
Ishmael Muhammad is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Zetavius...
Corrigan man gets 22 years for murder of Lufkin man
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man arrested after removing organ from victim, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Pollen Count
Experts offer tips to manage allergies during pollen season
FILE - The Dorel Juvenile Group said the lower seat anchors used to secure the child seat base...
Nearly 60,000 car seats recalled for failing seat anchors
Boil water notice issued for some Redland Water Supply customers
FILE - A mammogram is the main screening tool used to check women for breast cancer.
US requires breast density information with all mammograms