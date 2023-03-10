Lufkin baseball team drops one to New Caney

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Over at the baseball field, Lufkin is hosting the Integra Classic. The Panthers hit the diamond with New Caney.

In the bottom of the sixth two on, Lufkin was down 6-4. They hit into a fielder’s choice scoring Kolby Kovar to put the Panthers to within one run.

In the top of the seventh, a man was on first and second for New Caney, when the Eagles line drove it into left field. The Eagles’ base runner rounded third to score, and on the cut off throw, New Caney was gunned down at the plate, keeping the score 6-5.

But then, the Eagles rallied, getting two runs across the plate to take the lead 8-5 into the bottom of the seventh. It was here that Lufkin would make things interesting by loading the bases with two outs and down by three. Jaden Grigson at the plate lined it down the first base side; New Caney made a spectacular catch to win the game 8-5 over the Lufkin Panthers.

Head Coach Jack Cobb had this to say following the game. “Right now, we are kind of in a rut. If we can catch the baseball, we’ll be ok,” he said. “We’re doing a lot of good things, and then some of our mental mistakes that we’re having on the field right now, we’re going to get through that here in time. That’s why we play these tournaments and things like that.”

“Hopefully, we can get it worked before this week, before next Tuesday night, which is a district game against Huntsville,” he added. “Other than that, kids are working hard. They’re being resilient. You know, they’re doing what we’re asking them right now, and if we can just keep working hard, I think things will come together as we as we progress through the season.”

