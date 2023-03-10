Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Lufkin students rally behind the girls powerlifting team

WebXtra: Lufkin High School powerlifter hopes to break state record
WebXtra: Lufkin High School powerlifter hopes to break state record
By Mark Bownds
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Students gathered in the hallways at Lufkin High School this afternoon to cheer on and wish good luck to the girls powerlifting team, who are bound for a state meet next Saturday in Frisco.

We were able to catch up with the boys’ Head Powerlifting Coach Jeff Cook, and here’s what he had to say about the girls.

“This will be the girls, our three girls, and they’ve really competed well all year,” he said. “Jessica Hadnot, Emma Walker, and then those two girls, they’ve really competed really good, and then you got Hannah Spike, and she’s new to it, and she’s come in and done really well the first year.”

It should be noted that this is the first time a Lufkin High School girl has gone to state since 2000. That’s why the student body and its faculty are showing their purple pride for Hannah, Emma and Jessica as they head out for the state powerlifting meet.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haven Barker
Amber Alert issued for missing Trinity County 8-year-old
Girl who was subject of Amber Alert found; suspect in custody
A pickup and trailer overturned on Highway 59 in Angelina County.
Truck, trailer crash leaves 1 injured in Angelina County
Ishmael Muhammad is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Zetavius...
Corrigan man gets 22 years for murder of Lufkin man
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man arrested after removing organ from victim, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

New Lufkin baseball and softball facilities
Lufkin baseball team drops one to New Caney
Panola College ladies head coach on big win in Region XIV Tournament
Panola Ladies Head Coach on Big Win in Region XIV Tournament
Panola College ladies head coach on big win in Region XIV Tournament
It was a slow start for both teams.
Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals defeat the Lady Dragons of Paris despite early woes