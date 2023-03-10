More weather whiplash on display this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - For the first time in nearly a week, we had seasonally cool temperatures in place across east Texas in the wake of the cold front and thunderstorms that impacted the area last night and early this morning.

It will stay mostly cloudy and cool with overnight lows dropping into the middle 50′s.

This cold front will retreat back to the north as a warm front on Saturday, leading to the return of southerly winds and warming temperatures tomorrow. We will have highs around 80-degrees by Saturday afternoon as it becomes warm and humid, again under mostly cloudy skies.

A second and more notable cold front moving in on Sunday and will come through mainly dry. There will be lots of cloud cover lingering throughout much of Sunday, though. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower 70′s with breezy, north winds.

We will then see a cool start for the first half of spring break week with morning lows in the 40′s and highs in the 60′s on Monday and Tuesday under a partly-to-mostly sunny sky.

Southerly winds will then return by Wednesday, leading to warming temperatures with highs climbing back into the middle-to-upper 70′s.

We will then see a more powerful storm system move in on St. Patrick’s Day next Friday, bringing in a likely chance for rain and thunderstorms followed by some blustery, chilly air for the following weekend.

Do not forget to spring forward and turn your clocks ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night. We will lose an hour of sleep, but gain an extra hour of daylight with sunset coming in at 7:24 p.m. on Sunday evening.

