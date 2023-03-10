Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Polk County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested in connection with theft of funds

Jessica David
Jessica David(Polk County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Polk County Sheriff’s Office employee has been arrested following an investigation.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Rangers in February began investigating Jessica David, 38, for suspected actions involving possible theft. The investigation is ongoing, but at present investigators believe that over the course of three years David misappropriated inmate funds for personal use.

David has been charged with theft by a public servant, a second-degree felony, and placed in the Polk County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wallace said the child was not harmed, but the mother’s boyfriend, Charles Estep, 50, has been...
Girl who was subject of Amber Alert found; suspect in custody
A pickup and trailer overturned on Highway 59 in Angelina County.
Truck, trailer crash leaves 1 injured in Angelina County
Haven Barker
Amber Alert issued for missing Trinity County 8-year-old
Terry Leon Milford
Garrison man arrested; 26 guns seized in narcotics sting
Authorities say 42-year-old Mateo Salvador was mauled to death by four dogs while doing some...
Man mauled to death by 4 dogs while at work

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 3-10-23
Friday’s Weather: Rain ends early, some clearing by afternoon
Cast iron collection
Cast iron collection auctioned off in Nacogdoches
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) speaks at Grace Community School's Upper Campus.
Gov. Abbott touts school choice at Tyler private school
CAST IRON AUCTION
Cast iron collection auctioned off in Nacogdoches