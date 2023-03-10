Polk County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested in connection with theft of funds

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Polk County Sheriff’s Office employee has been arrested following an investigation.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Rangers in February began investigating Jessica David, 38, for suspected actions involving possible theft. The investigation is ongoing, but at present investigators believe that over the course of three years David misappropriated inmate funds for personal use.

David has been charged with theft by a public servant, a second-degree felony, and placed in the Polk County Jail.

