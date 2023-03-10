Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Region XIV recognizes Mary Ann Otwell, women’s college basketball influencer

Thursday night, Region XIV honored Mary Ann Otwell, who revolutionized women’s college basketball.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Thursday night, Region XIV honored Mary Ann Otwell, who revolutionized women’s college basketball.

A former player she coached, Debra Thomas, accepted the coach’s plaque. Miss Thomas played for her at Panola and would also play at SFA, participating in the original women’s pro league, drafted into the WBL.

Thomas had this memory.

“She was a very disciplined kind of person,” Thomas said. “She was a no-nonsense kind of person. When she’d tell you to do something, you better do it. So yeah, when she says curfew time is a certain time, you better be there.”

