SFA Ladyjacks fall to California Baptist in WAC tournament

LAS VEGAS, NV. (KTRE) - SFA Ladyjacks saw their quest for a championship win come to an end on Friday when they lost to California Baptist.

The second round of the women’s WAC Tournament took place in Las Vegas with SFA facing off with the California Baptist Lancers.

The SFA Ladyjacks went into the game favored to win the tournament, but that did prediction did not come to pass. The Ladyjacks lost to California Baptist 69 to 64, and it was a rough one on the Lady Jacks from the beginning as they were outscored 19 to 8 in the first quarter.

They were down 40 to 24 at the half, and although the Ladyjacks would outscore California in the second half, it wouldn’t be enough. The Ladyjacks did not finish out the WAC tournament in the way they had hoped.

