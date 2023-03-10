Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Texas man held on $150k bond on kidnapping woman for years

According to court records, Segura kidnapped the victim, held her in the trailer and then...
According to court records, Segura kidnapped the victim, held her in the trailer and then threatened to kill her.
By KTRK STAFF
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man is accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her captive for four years inside a mobile home.

Abraham Segura, 42, is facing kidnapping charges and is being held at the Harris County jail on a $150, 000 bond.

“I would like to defend myself because the story is like one side,” said Segura during his first court appearance Thursday.

The hearing officer then had to explain the setting was not the right setting for his defense. Probable cause was already found as the state laid out the allegations.

During the hearing, the state stated the exits of the trailer were blocked as well as burglar bars on the window and three handguns were found.

In trying to gain entry, firefighters had to use power tools to cut through the bars “after bolt cutters didn’t work on the padlock.”

According to court records, Segura kidnapped the victim, held her in the trailer and then threatened to kill her.

While multiple cameras are mounted on the home, it is unclear how the woman was able to get away.

Segura, a barber and tattoo artist, was in disagreement with the claims and asked more than once if he could tell his side.

Instead, he got a court-appointed attorney, a $150,000 bond and house arrest if he’s able to post it.

Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV via CNN NEWSOURCE. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Cast iron collection
Cast iron collection auctioned off in Nacogdoches
Jessica David
Polk County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested in connection with theft of funds
Michael Barbee
Nacogdoches man arrested in connection with Shelby County car wash shooting
Terry Leon Milford
Garrison man arrested; 26 guns seized in narcotics sting
A pickup and trailer overturned on Highway 59 in Angelina County.
Truck, trailer crash leaves 1 injured in Angelina County

Latest News

According to the FDA, when microorganisms become increasingly resistant to anti-microbial...
East Texas ranchers question FDA antibiotic regulation
Award Winning Quilt
Nacogdoches native’s quilt wins blue ribbon at Houston Rodeo
UT Tyler Voter Poll
UT Tyler poll: 60% of Texas voters support school choice
An arrest affidavit sheds new light on the arrests of Payne Springs’ police chief and a police...
Affidavit: Payne Springs officers used informant to buy, sell drugs
Based on the volatile nature of cartel activity and the violence we are seeing there; we are...
Texas DPS issues warning discouraging travel to Mexico during spring break