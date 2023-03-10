Texas Workforce Commission report shows Texas broke record for total jobs in January

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A report released Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that despite fighting off inflation, the U.S. economy added 311,000 jobs in February.

That same kind of economic growth rings true for the state of Texas, too.

“In Texas, on the whole, the economy is very strong,” Ray Perryman, a Central Texas economist and president of the Perryman Group, told KWTX, “In fact, if anything, it’s better positioned to weather a downturn than the nation is.”

Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted Friday that Texas broke its all-time record for total jobs for the 16th month in a row, according to the most recent employment report from the Texas Workforce Commission.

“One of the most interesting things about the report is that literally every single major sector had job growth,” Perryman said. “There was really strong growth in our manufacturing, minerals, construction, those sectors, as well as our service sectors.”

Despite this job surplus in Texas, however, there’s not nearly enough people to fill the open positions.

Perryman says this workforce shortage comes from slowing population growth.

“The population’s just not growing very rapidly compared to the needs,” Perryman continued. “Both in the United States and Texas, we have twice as many job openings as we have unemployed people.”

One Central Texas workforce board that hosts hiring events throughout the year has seen this firsthand.

“As the economy keeps growing, the employers are having trouble finding the talent they need because there is so much opportunity out there,” Charley Ayres, a representative from Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, told KWTX.

Ayres says that this ample opportunity for job seekers has tipped the market in their favor.

“Job seekers can maybe increase their wages or their opportunities because companies are really taking on folks who have little experience and training them because they need the talent so bad,” Ayres said.

Perryman says he expects this level of growth to slow down in the future, but that a recession is unlikely, especially in Texas.

“Certainly I don’t think Texas will go into a recession, but we will see some slowing down of growth this year,” Perryman said. “But beyond that, I think you’ll see us back on a sustainable growth path.”

