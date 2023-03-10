Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Waco man arrested for attempted kidnapping

Jimmy Rich, 60,
Jimmy Rich, 60,(McLennan County)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man has been charged with attempted kidnapping Friday afternoon.

Jimmy Rich, 60, faces charges of attempted kidnapping and is being held in the McLennan County Jail.

Waco Police Department officers responded to a call at 12:04 p.m. Mar. 10 to a business near the 4600 Block of Franklin Ave.

When officers arrived, they learned Rich was talking to a 10-year-old girl to who he asked the child if she would like to come to his car and see his cat and if she would be interested in buying the animal.

According to police, Rich tried to grab the child’s hand, but the child immediately refused, and a manager of the store saw the interaction and called Waco PD.

Rich left the business, and while officers were en route, the US Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Rich in the 500 Block of Town Oaks Dr. as the Marshal Service had a non-related warrant for aggravated kidnapping.

The Waco Police Department will add an additional charge of attempted kidnapping regarding this incident.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cast iron collection
Cast iron collection auctioned off in Nacogdoches
Jessica David
Polk County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested in connection with theft of funds
Michael Barbee
Nacogdoches man arrested in connection with Shelby County car wash shooting
Terry Leon Milford
Garrison man arrested; 26 guns seized in narcotics sting
A pickup and trailer overturned on Highway 59 in Angelina County.
Truck, trailer crash leaves 1 injured in Angelina County

Latest News

According to the FDA, when microorganisms become increasingly resistant to anti-microbial...
East Texas ranchers question FDA antibiotic regulation
Award Winning Quilt
Nacogdoches native’s quilt wins blue ribbon at Houston Rodeo
UT Tyler Voter Poll
UT Tyler poll: 60% of Texas voters support school choice
An arrest affidavit sheds new light on the arrests of Payne Springs’ police chief and a police...
Affidavit: Payne Springs officers used informant to buy, sell drugs
Based on the volatile nature of cartel activity and the violence we are seeing there; we are...
Texas DPS issues warning discouraging travel to Mexico during spring break