Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Ohio

By Alec Sapolin and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio have launched an investigation after three bodies were discovered on Friday.

Officials in Summit County confirmed two bodies were found in a wooded area at about 8:35 a.m. on Friday. They also confirmed a third body was found 20 minutes later at a different location.

Akron Police Lieutenant Michael Miller and Copley Township Police Chief Michael Mier confirmed all victims were bound and gagged.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said all three victims were shot in the head.

Miller said police are determining if the two incidents are related.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cast iron collection
Cast iron collection auctioned off in Nacogdoches
Jessica David
Polk County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested in connection with theft of funds
Michael Barbee
Nacogdoches man arrested in connection with Shelby County car wash shooting
Terry Leon Milford
Garrison man arrested; 26 guns seized in narcotics sting
A pickup and trailer overturned on Highway 59 in Angelina County.
Truck, trailer crash leaves 1 injured in Angelina County

Latest News

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
The National Guard was called to Monterey County, California after floodwaters breached a...
Storm breaches California river’s levee, hundreds evacuate
A firefighter in Georgia helped deliver his granddaughter at a fire station.
Firefighter helps deliver his own granddaughter at fire station
Come find the perfect prom dress at 711 N. Second Street in Lufkin from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m....
Project Prom in Lufkin offers free dresses to anyone in need