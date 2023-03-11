East Texas Rep. Bryan Slaton discusses bill to introduce tax credit for ‘biblical family units’

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Rep. Bryan Slaton has filed a bill to provide tax incentives to those who follow a specific family model, as well as a bill to criminalize certain gendered performances.

The first bill, HB 2889, is formally described as “relating to a credit against the ad valorem taxes imposed by a taxing unit on the residence homestead of a married couple that increases in amount based upon the number of children of the couple and reimbursement to taxing units for the revenue loss incurred as a result of the credit.”

“We want people, when they think about what they’re going to do in the future, we want them to look at what is best. And, it’s best for people to get married, stay married and have children — have lots of children,” Slaton said.

He continued to explain the purpose of his bill by describing how support already exists for single parents, but not specifically for those who stay together.

“We need more healthy families,” Slaton said. “It seems like the govrnment encourages broken homes, and just trying to get away from that, is all. It’s more just trying to say, ‘There’s the goal. Shoot for the goal.’”

He also responded to questions about HB 4129, which is described as “prohibiting certain erotic performances; creating a criminal offense; authorizing a civil penalty.”

Slaton confirmed the bill is aimed at activities where adults “dance, sing or perform in a way that is different from their biological sex using clothing, makeup or other physical markers,” labeling such activities as “sexually oriented businesses.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.