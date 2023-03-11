Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! What a beautiful and warm day our Saturday turned out to be! Highs topped off in the upper 70s to lower 80s and thankfully plenty of sunshine showed up by the late afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase later tonight however as our next cold front sets sights on East Texas. The frontal passage is not expected until sometime after midnight, and it could bring some isolated showers and thunderstorms. Coverage will not be great, but a few thunderstorms could become strong enough to develop some gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and pocket change hail. Again, this is a low chance of development, but something we’ll be watching for. Once behind the front early tomorrow morning, temperatures will be much cooler with morning lows in the 50s for many areas and highs likely only climbing into the 60s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy tomorrow, but thankfully we’ll see plenty of sunshine for the first half of next week. Despite the sunshine we’ll receive Monday and Tuesday, cooler northerly and easterly winds will keep our highs in the 60s before we finally warm up into the 70s for next Wednesday and Thursday. Yet another cold front is set to move in Thursday night, which means showers and storms are once again back on the table for Thursday PM through Friday AM. Too far to any specifics on severe threats, but it wouldn’t hurt to keep an eye on the forecast. Looks like the rain will end early on Friday, meaning dry but much cooler weather for St. Patrick’s Day.

