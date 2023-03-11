Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Partly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the low 80s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Foggy and cloudy this morning, but skies turn partly to mostly sunny this afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight as a cold front moves through the area. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will only make it into the upper 60s, under mostly cloudy skies.

Today: Foggy and cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy. Fog possible early Sunday. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow: Cloudy/mostly cloudy, a few morning showers. Afternoon highs in the 60s.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(Andrew Tate)

