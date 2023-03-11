Texas DPS issues warning discouraging travel to Mexico during spring break

(KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a warning to Texans to avoid traveling to Mexico during spring break, and beyond that time period, actually, due to reports of ongoing violence throughout the country.

“Drug cartel violence and other criminal activity represent a significant safety threat to anyone who crosses into Mexico right now,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “We have a duty to inform the public about safety, travel risks and threats. Based on the volatile nature of cartel activity and the violence we are seeing there; we are urging individuals to avoid travel to Mexico at this time.”

Not only has DPS issued this kind of warning, but the U.S. government has, as well. Travelers are encouraged to view the latest warnings online. U.S. citizens who do decide to go into Mexico should register with the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate prior to their departure.

DPS says that though many people do go to Mexico for travel without incident, they say the serious risks should be ignored. They say travelers should carefully research any planned trips and, again, consider postponing or canceling travel to Mexico at this time.

At this link, the latest travel warnings are posted; the states that the U.S. Department of State says “do not travel to” are Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, and Zacatecas. These are due to crime and kidnapping, except Guerrero state, which has not reported any kidnappings.

There are other warnings listed there, as well. Click here to see all warnings.

To register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, a service of the Bureau of Consular Affairs, U.S. Department of State, click here.

