Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Texas Tech to pay Mark Adams more than $4 million, forms coach search committee

Mark Adams will receive more than $4 million to step away from coaching his alma mater’s basketball program.
By Christy Hartin
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mark Adams will receive more than $4 million to step away from coaching his alma mater’s basketball program.

KCBD has obtained the release and settlement agreement between Adams and Texas Tech University through an open records request.

It shows Tech will pay Adams $3.9 million, plus an already-earned retention bonus of $200,000. He will also receive some end-of-year bonuses for academic performance.

Had Tech fired Adams without cause, the university would have owed him roughly $7.5 million.

The agreement settles any claims and causes of actions each side has against the other. Tech will pay Adams within the next 30 days. The document also states it is not an admission of wrongdoing by either side.

Adams resigned as head coach Wednesday night after the Red Raiders lost in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament. Tech suspended Adams on Sunday for what the university described as a racially insensitive comment he made to a player.

KCBD also learned Friday that Tech has appointed an internal search committee and hired search firm, Turnkey, to assist in the recruiting and hiring of a new coach.

The internal committee includes Texas Tech Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt, regent Dusty Womble, Head football coach Joey McGuire and former Red Raider basketball player Norense Odiase.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cast iron collection
Cast iron collection auctioned off in Nacogdoches
The only female sentinel guard currently assigned to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at...
Female guard at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier takes historic last walk
Jessica David
Polk County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested in connection with theft of funds
Michael Barbee
Nacogdoches man arrested in connection with Shelby County car wash shooting
Based on the volatile nature of cartel activity and the violence we are seeing there; we are...
Texas DPS issues warning discouraging travel to Mexico during spring break

Latest News

Come find the perfect prom dress at 711 N. Second Street in Lufkin from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m....
Prom Project in Lufkin offers free dresses to anyone in need
WebXtra: Project Prom in Lufkin offers free dresses to anyone in need
"It’s best for people to get married, stay married and have children — have lots of children,”...
East Texas Rep. Bryan Slaton discusses bill to introduce tax credit for ‘biblical family units’
Award Winning Quilt
Nacogdoches native’s quilt wins blue ribbon at Houston Rodeo
According to the FDA, when microorganisms become increasingly resistant to anti-microbial...
East Texas ranchers question FDA antibiotic regulation