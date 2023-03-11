Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

UT Tyler poll: 60% of Texas voters support school choice

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new poll from the University of Texas at Tyler shows education is among the top policy concerns for Texas voters. The results also reveal how voters feel about school choice and how the words used when questioning voters affects their response.

“We have tracked attitudes on this question for three surveys with simple experiment. Half of the respondents received a question that expressly identified school choice as the option to use state funding to send their children to private schools,” said Dr. Mark Owens, associate professor of political science and director of the UT Tyler Center for Opinion Research.

“They supported the policy 60% of the time, which is in line with polling from August, September and October. The real change in attitudes this month is that respondents who received the same description, but school choice was not mentioned, show significantly more support than our prior surveys. Also, the positive bias associated with framing the issue as school choice, like Lt. Gov. Patrick has, is smaller in this study than any we have done before.”

A challenge for this policy will be how it is framed in the public discourse. Support for school choice is 6% lower among the 52% of registered voters in Texas who strongly agree that it is critical that there be a clear separation of church and state, according to Owens.

The latest UT Tyler poll began on Feb. 20, just days after Gov. Abbott’s State of the State address, and ended Tuesday, Feb. 28, with 1,190 total interviews of registered Texas voters.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wallace said the child was not harmed, but the mother’s boyfriend, Charles Estep, 50, has been...
Girl who was subject of Amber Alert found; suspect in custody
A pickup and trailer overturned on Highway 59 in Angelina County.
Truck, trailer crash leaves 1 injured in Angelina County
Terry Leon Milford
Garrison man arrested; 26 guns seized in narcotics sting
Jessica David
Polk County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested in connection with theft of funds
Haven Barker
Amber Alert issued for missing Trinity County 8-year-old

Latest News

Award Winning Quilt
Award Winning Quilt
Livestock Producers Antibiotics
Livestock Producers Antibiotics
UT Tyler Voter Poll
UT Tyler Voter Poll
Payne Springs Arrests
Payne Springs Arrests