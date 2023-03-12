Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

As Biden weighs Willow, he blocks other Alaska oil drilling

FILE - This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at...
FILE - This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at the proposed site of the Willow oil project on Alaska's North Slope. Pressure is building on the social media platform TikTok to urge President Joe Biden to reject an oil development project on Alaska's North Slope from young voters concerned about climate change. That's blunted by Alaska Native leaders who support ConocoPhillips' development called Willow. (ConocoPhillips via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and CHRIS MEGERIAN
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden will prevent or limit oil drilling in 16 million acres in Alaska and the Arctic Ocean, an administration official said on Sunday.

The announcement, which is expected as soon as Sunday evening, comes as regulators prepare to announce a final decision on the Willow project, a controversial oil drilling plan pushed by ConocoPhillips.

The official requested anonymity to discuss the conservation effort before it is officially unveiled.

The plan has two parts. First, the official said, Biden will bar drilling in nearly 3 million acres of the Arctic Ocean, closing off the rest of its federal waters from oil exploration.

Second, the administration will develop new rules for more than 13 million acres in a vast swath of land known as the National Petroleum Reserve - Alaska. The official said the area includes the Teshekpuk Lake, Utukok Uplands, Colville River, Kasegaluk Lagoon and Peard Bay Special Areas.

It’s unclear whether the announcement will mollify environmentalists, particularly young activists who have flooded social media with critiques of the Willow project, if the administration ultimately announces it will allow the Willow project to move forward.

Willow would be the biggest new oil field in decades in Alaska, producing up to 180,000 barrels per day, according to ConocoPhillips.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cast iron collection
Cast iron collection auctioned off in Nacogdoches
The only female sentinel guard currently assigned to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at...
Female guard at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier takes historic last walk
Jessica David
Polk County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested in connection with theft of funds
Michael Barbee
Nacogdoches man arrested in connection with Shelby County car wash shooting
Based on the volatile nature of cartel activity and the violence we are seeing there; we are...
Texas DPS issues warning discouraging travel to Mexico during spring break

Latest News

A TV screen displayed at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, shows a news program...
North Korea tests submarine-launched missile, Seoul says
FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for...
Oscars try to snap after The Slap; Stars arrive, Gaga added
A pet python belonging to a teen boy was found inside a U-Haul.
‘I was so happy’: Ball python found in U-Haul truck reunited with 14-year-old owner
Two boats, one overturned, sit on Blacks Beach, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in San Diego....
8 dead after smuggling boat capsizes off San Diego coast