Hallsville martial arts championship showcases competitors from beginners to black belts

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The 24th annual Warrior of God martial arts championship took place Saturday. The event saw competitors from Oklahoma, Louisiana and Texas take part in koto, which includes weapons and sparring.

The participants were divided up from beginners to advanced to black belts.

“What we try to do is put on a really good event,” said Scott Brown, an 8th degree black belt from Longview. “We’re just not teaching martial arts, we’re teaching respect, sportsmanship. We’re teaching them what they need in life to be successful.”

Our own Bob Hallmark competed in the event and took grand champion, winning the sword division, the non-bladed weapons division and the empty-handed koto. Winning all three events earned him the title of grand champion.

