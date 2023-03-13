Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas economist Ray Perryman speaks on recent bank collapse, bailout

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Now’s Makayla Goos spoke with East Texas economist Dr. Ray Perryman about last week’s developments with Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, and what effect, if any, their rapid collapse and subsequent bailout could mean for East Texans.

“On the whole, I think this will be a tempest in a teapot, but it is something that had to be addressed,” Perryman said.

