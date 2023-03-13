Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Family continues search for Garrison missing man

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - The search for 31-year-old Don’Tavia Bryant of Garrison is entering its third week, as he went missing on February 26. He was last seen at a Bossier city casino.

“Don’tavia is genuine. He’s a people person. He’s a mama’s boy.” said Shereba Bryant as she described her son, Don’Tavia Bryant.

Bryant reported her son missing on March 1st and the last time she saw her son was on February 24.

“After the time passed and I realized that something was wrong because usually, he does contact someone and his family,” said Bryant.

Bryant has been sharing every day online, asking for help to find her son.

“We can tell when a family is trying to do it on their own and that really what pushed us to want to reach out to them,” said founder of the Dock Ellis Foundation, Jasmine Ellis.

They dedicate their time and provide resources to the minority community to help them find their missing person in hopes of bringing them back home.

“We want everybody to look at this; is that he is somebody’s child. He may be an adult to you but that’s [Bryant’s] baby,” said Ellis.

Bryant said all she wants for Don’Tavia is to be back where he belongs with his three daughters.

“They’re daddy’s girls, and he loves them to death, and he has that bond with them. So it’s kind of devastating for all of us,” said Bryant.

The family of Don’tavia Bryant and The Dock Ellis Foundation is seeking Information on the case, and Bossier City officials have requested that anyone with details call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100, or submit a tip online here.

