Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Federal Judge in Amarillo holds hearing on fate of abortion-pill

An Amarillo Federal Judge has scheduled the first hearing this week for a case to undo approval...
An Amarillo Federal Judge has scheduled the first hearing this week for a case to undo approval of an abortion drug.(Source: Associated Press)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo Federal Judge has scheduled the first hearing this week for a case to undo approval of an abortion drug.

The hearing will allow lawyers for the Justice Department and the company that makes the drug and groups that challenge the drug to argue their position before the U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk.

The lawsuit is seeking to revoke Food and Drug Administrations approval of mifepristone, one of two drugs used in a medication abortion.

According to a release, Alliance Defending Freedom filed the lawsuit in November on behalf of four antiabortion medical organizations and four doctors who say they have treated patients with mifepristone.

The FDA has repeatedly deemed the two-step medication abortion protocol to be safe and effective. Although, the lawsuit argues that the regulatory agency never should have approved mifepristone back in 2000, claiming the government purposely ignored what the plaintiffs contend are harmful side effects.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred on February 12.
1 dead in Angelina County nightclub shooting
The family of Don’tavia Bryant and the Dock Ellis Foundation are seeking information on the case.
Family continues search for missing Garrison man
Rodrick McDaniel (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin man pleads guilty to hitting wife with fireplace mantel
Ray Perryman
East Texas economist Ray Perryman speaks on recent bank collapse, bailout
FILE - The large male zebra continued acting aggressively and charged at a deputy’s cruiser...
Zebra bites, injures owner’s arm before it’s fatally shot

Latest News

Nacogdoches Police are investigating a hit and run wreck that killed a pedestrian late Monday.
Nacogdoches PD investigating fatal hit and run wreck
Henderson County Capital Murder
Athens woman accused of killing 4-year-old son
Generator Sales
East Texans fuel rise in generator sales
Ray Perryman Interview
East Texas economist Ray Perryman speaks on recent bank collapse, bailout
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on the events Monday in which two people...
Latest Smith County trail ride shooting highlights growing problem