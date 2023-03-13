Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
James Staley III found guilty of murdering Wilder McDaniel

James Staley III.
James Staley III.(KAUZ)
By Alyssa Osterdock, Joseph Saint and Dakota Mize
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - James Staley III was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Jason Wilder McDaniel on March 13, 2023.

Staley was sentenced to life in prison without parole around 4:20 p.m. The jury came back with the verdict after over four hours of deliberation following closing arguments made by the prosecution and defense. Jurors had heard just over nine days of testimonies in this case.

Before the verdict, Staley’s father was escorted out because he took a picture on his phone.

As Staley was being handcuffed, he yelled to everyone, “I did not kill Wilder McDaniel.” Staley’s attorneys said they did not have a comment.

