Lufkin man pleads guilty to hitting wife with fireplace mantel

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man accused of beating his wife with multiple objects and assaulting a sheriff’s deputy has plead guilty.

Rodrick McDaniel plead guilty on Monday to assault of a public servant and four counts of aggravated assault. He was arrested in 2019 after he used a a fireplace mantel, a laptop, and a broom to hit his wife and then assaulted the Angelina County Sheriff’s Deputy who was trying to restrain him.

McDaniel was given a sentence of seven years deferred adjudication on all charges. The sentences will be served concurrently. One of his victims asked for a lighter sentence.

Previous reporting:

Sheriff’s office: Lufkin man hit wife with fireplace mantel, assaulted deputy

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.