Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Lufkin man pleads guilty to hitting wife with fireplace mantel

Rodrick McDaniel (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Rodrick McDaniel (Source: Angelina County Jail)(Angelina County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man accused of beating his wife with multiple objects and assaulting a sheriff’s deputy has plead guilty.

Rodrick McDaniel plead guilty on Monday to assault of a public servant and four counts of aggravated assault. He was arrested in 2019 after he used a a fireplace mantel, a laptop, and a broom to hit his wife and then assaulted the Angelina County Sheriff’s Deputy who was trying to restrain him.

McDaniel was given a sentence of seven years deferred adjudication on all charges. The sentences will be served concurrently. One of his victims asked for a lighter sentence.

Previous reporting:

Sheriff’s office: Lufkin man hit wife with fireplace mantel, assaulted deputy

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred on February 12.
1 dead in Angelina County nightclub shooting
Cast iron collection
Cast iron collection auctioned off in Nacogdoches
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Jessica David
Polk County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested in connection with theft of funds
Michael Barbee
Nacogdoches man arrested in connection with Shelby County car wash shooting

Latest News

The incident occurred on February 12.
1 dead in Angelina County nightclub shooting
Ray Perryman
East Texas economist Ray Perryman speaks on recent bank collapse, bailout
Family continues search for missing Garrison man
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 3-13-23
Monday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and cooler today