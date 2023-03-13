Monday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and cooler today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Partly cloudy skies to start the day, but mostly sunny this afternoon. Today will be another cool day, beginning with morning temps in the 40s, warming up into the 60s this afternoon. This evening, we’ll cool into the 50s and clouds start to move back into the area. Tuesday will be a partly to mostly cloudy day with scattered afternoon showers. The clouds and rain will keep highs for tomorrow in the 50s for many across East Texas. Mostly sunny skies will make their return for Wednesday, as will “warmer” temperatures, actually seasonable for early to mid March - the upper 60s and low 70s. That’s where we’ll stay for Thursday, but a cold front and storm system will bring a change for Friday. The storm system will arrive Thursday afternoon/evening, then bringing cooler temps behind the front for Friday and the weekend. With this system, there will likely be a low chance for stronger storms, but ingredients for severe weather look limited. As we get closer to Thursday we will have a better idea of if and where severe storms may be possible. We’ll keep you updated. One last thing, this coming weekend, we’re still expecting lows in the 30s. Right now, a widespread freeze is not forecast, but it will certainly be possible that some of us drop to the freezing mark in the cooler spots. More to come on that as well. Have a great Monday!

