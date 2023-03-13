Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police: 4 dead in shooting at Dallas apartment building

Police are investigating after four people died in a shooting at a Dallas apartment building.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (AP) - Police in Dallas have confirmed four people died in a Sunday night shooting at an apartment building.

Dallas Police Department Public Information Officer Juan Fernandez said in an email to The Associated Press that officers responded around 7:10 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 3500 block of Villaverde Avenue in Northwest Dallas.

Fernandez said four people were found with gunshot wounds and all of the victims died at the scene.

Details about the victims and the shooter, including whether a suspect was in custody, were not immediately released.

An investigation is ongoing, Fernandez said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

