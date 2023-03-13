A return to more seasonal temperatures for mid-March in the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We are feeling the cool breezes and chilly temperatures that we should be feeling in east Texas this time of year in the middle of March.

It will be partly cloudy and chilly overnight with lows in the lower 40′s.

Tuesday will feature sunshine in the morning, giving way to increasing clouds and a 30% chance of sprinkles late in the day.

It should be noted that since our atmosphere is still dry, most of the precipitation that falls from the clouds will likely evaporate before reaching the ground. That means very little, if any, accumulations are expected on Tuesday.

The increasing clouds and light, northeasterly breeze will keep it on the cool side, with highs in the upper 50′s.

We will start to see the return of southerly winds on Wednesday, leading to a breezy and milder day with highs near 70. Overall, it will be one of our better weather days this week as we sit under a sun-filled, blue sky.

We then turn our focus to a developing storm system that will bring in increasing rain and thunderstorm chances to the Piney Woods on Thursday. Some of the rain may be locally heavy at times and there is a low-end risk for severe weather, too. That is a day you will want to stay weather alert.

The cold front blowing into the Piney Woods for St. Patrick’s Day this Friday will have some cold air associated with it. There will be some lingering clouds and a few showers in the morning before the rain chances dwindle by Friday afternoon. The bigger story, though, will be the blustery north winds and chilly temperatures invading the state to close out the week. Highs will be in the upper 50′s on St. Patrick’s Day under those cloudy skies and brisk northerly winds.

This will set the stage for a chilly weekend in which we will have wake-up temperatures in the middle 30′s with highs only reaching the upper 50′s. Thankfully, there will be some sunshine, albeit, it will be a cool sunshine at best.

If you have done some spring planting, you may want to protect the tender vegetation that may be sensitive to the cold since some patchy frost may be possible this weekend in the late night, early morning hours.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.