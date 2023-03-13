Roadwork for the week of March 13

Released by the Texas Department of Transportation:

EAST TEXAS (Press Release) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of March 13, 2023. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Please slow down and pay attention in work zones.

Anderson County

Palestine maintenance and Special Jobs will begin scrub sealing on Loop 127. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

US 175 Widening Project

Limits: From 0.4 miles SE of SH 155, SE to Cuney

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD

Cost: $55.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2026

The contractor is scheduled to work on the new eastbound bridge and roadway elements. The speed limit is reduced throughout the project limits. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. Project consists of expansion to a four-lane roadway with new bridges across the Neches River.

SH 155 Overlay Project

Limits: From 0.14 Mi S of FM 19 (End of Curb and Gutter) to S of FM 315

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $14.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023

The contractor is scheduled to work on the guardrail and other roadway elements. The speed limit is scheduled to be reduced to 60 mph throughout the project limits. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. It consists of one course surface treatment (OCST), permeable friction course (PFC) surface, shoulder texturing, edge treatment and pavement markings.

Flashing Chevrons Safety Project

Limits: FM 321, etc.

Contractor: Marcom’s Mowing Service, LLC.

Cost: $0.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023

The contractor is scheduled to work on trimming trees and placing signs at various locations throughout Anderson and Henderson County. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. Project consists of installing chevrons and advance warning signals.

District Mill and Inlay Project

Limits: US 287, etc.

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD

Cost: $0.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023

No work is scheduled this week. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. This project consists of mill and inlay on various roadways throughout the Tyler District.

----------------------------------------

Cherokee County

Jacksonville maintenance will continue bridge maintenance at various locations throughout the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. Rusk maintenance crews will perform mill and inlay on US 79, US 69 and at the intersection of FM 2138 and FM 347 in Jacksonville. Motorists should expect lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

US 84 Widening

Limits: From 0.43 mi east of SH 110 in Rusk, northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $7.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2023

The project is in suspension and pending punch list inspection. The removal of rock filter dams and silt fence will be done off roadway. The project will widen and resurface the roadway, along with adding safety upgrades.

FM 22 Safety Widening and Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: From CR 1512 west of Gallatin, east to SH 110

Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

Cost: $5.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023

The project is in suspension and pending punch list inspection. No work will be done in the upcoming weeks. The project widens the existing roadway, replace three bridges, and incorporate safety upgrades.

SH 21 Resurfacing Project

Limits: Houston County Line east to US 69 in Alto

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp

Cost: $6.0 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023

The contractor is scheduled to complete applying the new surface and two-inch and six-inch base repairs as weather allows. The work will be west of town to the end of the project. Lane closures are anticipated with traffic controlled by flaggers and a pilot vehicle. This project consists of pavement resurfacing.

SH 135 Bridge Replacements

Limits: Mud Creek Bridge & Mud Creek Relief Bridge

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $4.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2023

The contractor is scheduled to complete roadside embankment operations, then apply topsoil and seeding. The road is closed to through traffic. Barricades and signage for the detour are in place. The project consists of the replacement of the bridge at Mud Creek and Mud Creek Relief.

----------------------------------------

Gregg County

Longview maintenance will continue blade laying on FM 2906, both northbound and southbound, from SH 149 to the State maintenance ends in Eaton. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

US 259/SH 42 (Business) in Kilgore

Limits: Woodlawn Street south to the Rusk County line.

Contractor: Madden Construction

Cost: $1.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: March 2023

The project consists of milling and in laying hot mix asphalt on all lanes and restriping. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures. Please slow down and watch for workers. Expect delays.

US 80 and FM 2208 (Alpine Road)

Limits: Intersection of US 80 and FM 2208

Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, LTD

Cost: $784,000

Anticipated Completion Date: April 2023

This project consists of installing new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks, and handicap ramps at the intersection. Expect lane closures and workers present.

Spur 502 (Judson Road) at Eden

Limits: Intersection of Judson Rd. and Eden Dr.

Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, LTD

Cost: $330,000

Anticipated Completion Date: March 2023

This project consists of installing new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks, and handicap ramps at the intersection. Expect lane closures and workers present.

SLP 281 and SH 300

Limits: For SLP 281 - Fairmont St. to SH 300 (Gilmer Rd.); SH 300 – Reel Rd. to Evergreen St.

Contractor: Cross Plus Construction

Cost: $2.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: April 2023

This project consists of installing sidewalks on both sides of the road. There will be shoulder closures as well as some lane closures as needed. Slow down and watch for workers. Expect delays.

SH 135 – Kilgore Traffic Circle

Limits: Traffic circle in Kilgore to Rusk County line

Contractor: East Texas Bridge

Cost: $8.37 million

Anticipated Completion Date: March 2024

This project consists of completely rebuilding the traffic circle and full width of roadway to the Rusk County line. It will consist of removing existing concrete paving, reconstructing subgrade, constructing concrete paving, storm sewer installation, lighting, and striping. The traffic will be reduced to one lane in the southbound direction for the duration of the project. A detour will be set up for northbound traffic to follow SH 42. This will allow the contractor to build half of the roadway. Traffic will be switched to the newly constructed lanes later to allow completion of the other half of the highway. Expect delays.

Spur 63/McCann Road Bridge Project

Limits: From McCann Road, north to Glencrest Lane

Contractor: Leland Bradlee Construction

Anticipated Completion Date: July 2023

This project is part of the City of Longview Guthrie Creek Trail project. It will consist of building a bridge over Guthrie Creek to allow bicyclist and pedestrians to travel under Spur 63. The traffic will be reduced to two lanes, one northbound lane and one south bound lane to allow the contractor to build half of the bridge. Traffic will be switched later to allow completion of the bridge construction. Expect delays.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

Limits: Fisher Rd. to SH 42

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $14.15 million

Anticipated Completion Date: May 2023

This project consists of widening a two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. This includes drainage structures, new bridge, flexible base, hot mix, and pavement markings. Contractor will be extending culverts and constructing detours. There will be daytime lane closures. Expect delays.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

Limits: From Loop 281 to Fisher Rd.

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $15.16 million

Anticipated Completion Date: October 2023

Weather permitting, on Monday, Feb. 20, the contractor will be switching traffic to the completed half of the road (north side). Message boards will be in place. This project consists of widening a two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. This includes drainage structures, flexible base, curb and gutter, sidewalks, hot mix, and pavement markings. Contractor will be extending culverts and constructing detours. There will be daytime lane closures. Expect delays.

Pentecost Rd. Bridge Replacement

Limits: US 259 Business to Stone Rd.

Contractor: South Texas Illumination

Cost: $638,000

Anticipated Completion Date: March 2023

The project consists of replacing the bridge structure on Big Head Creek. Pentecost Road will be closed to through traffic. Only local traffic will be allowed. Through traffic needs to select an alternate route.

High St. Bridge over UP Railroad

Limits: Nelson St. to Marion Dr.

Contractor: Ragle Construction

Cost: $9.3 million

Anticipated Completion Date: January 2025

The project consists of replacing the High Street bridge structure over the UP railroad. High Street will be reduced to two lanes – one NB lane and one SB lane. One half of the bridge will be constructed at a time. Expect delays. Traffic may want to seek alternate routes.

----------------------------------------

Henderson County

Athens Maintenance is scheduled to repair surface failures on SH 31 in Chandler between the Smith County line and FM 315. Expect Lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

SH 198 Bridge Project

Limits: At the Clear Creek Bridge a mile north of FM 3054 to 0.1 mile north of CR 2830

Contractor: Copasa Inc.

Cost: $30.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2024

The contractor is scheduled to work on the new northbound bridge and roadway elements. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The speed limit has been reduced to 50 mph throughout the project. The project consists of the construction of replacing bridges, approaches, grading, structures, asphalt concrete pavement (ACP) base, ACP surface, retaining walls, curb & gutter, metal beam guard fence (MBGF), and pavement markings.

BUS 175 Safety Improvement Project

Limits: From BUS 19 to Grass Median 1 Mi. west of SL 7

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

Cost: $700,000

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023

No work is scheduled this week. The project includes traffic signals, curb ramps and pavement markings.

BUS 31 Sidewalk Project

Limits: From Carroll St to Flat Creek Rd

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $2.3 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023

The contractor is scheduled to continue work on sidewalks along BUS 31. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The project includes pavement structure repairs, sidewalks, pavement markings and signage.

FM 316 Rehabilitation

Limits: From FM 1861 to US 175

Contractor: Baker & Company Construction, LLC

Cost: $7.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2024

The contractor is scheduled to begin trimming trees in the project limits. The speed limit is reduced throughout the project limits. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures with delays. The project includes pavement reconstruction, structures, pavement markings and signs.

----------------------------------------

Rusk County

Henderson Maintenance will continue edge repair on FM 1716, from FM 1797 to FM 2011. Expect lane closures and flaggers controlling traffic.

Rusk County construction projects updates:

SH 64 and Mill Street

Limits: Intersection

Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, LTD

Cost: $784,000

Anticipated Completion Date: March 2023

This project consists of installing new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks, and handicap ramps at the intersection. There will be daytime lane closures. Motorists should expect delays.

----------------------------------------

Smith County

Tyler Maintenance will have a crew performing edge repairs on FM 2607, from SH 64 to FM 850. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. A second crew will be performing ditch work on FM 850, from SH 31 towards Overton. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic.

Smith County construction projects updates:

Sidewalks at Various Locations in Smith County

Limits: SH 64 in Tyler (Entrada Lane to Parkdale Dr.); SH 110 in Troup (CR 2138 to FM 347); SH 135 in Troup (FM 13 to Tiger Drive)

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $3.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2022

Project is in final cleanup. No work is scheduled this week. No lane closures are anticipated. The project consists of sidewalk construction along SH 64 west in Tyler, SH 110 west in Troup and SH 135 north in Troup.

FM 344, etc., Safety Improvements

Limits: FM 344 – From FM 756 east to SH 110; FM 768 – from Loop 456, S to FM 22

Contractor: A R Brothers Construction Services, Inc.

Cost: $1.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2023

The project is in final cleanup. No work is scheduled this week. The project consists of improving drainage, culvert work, and guardrail upgrades.

SH 155 Resurfacing Project

Limits: From Loop 323 in Tyler, southwest to the Anderson County line

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $17 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023

The contractor is scheduled to sweep lanes out. Lane closures are anticipated. Work will be done during the day. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. The project will resurface the roadway, upgrade drainage structures, and repair bridge joints.

Tyler State Park Bridge and Resurfacing Project

Limits: Park Maintenance Road in Tyler State Park SW to Cedar Point Camping Area Exit

Contractor: Encino Landscape

Cost: $2.4 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023

No work is scheduled this week. The project consists of bridge and pavement resurfacing.

Tyler State Park Rehabilitation Project

Limits: Park Maintenance roads, camp areas 5-8, additional parking in camp area 10, day use parking area curb and gutter repair

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $851,000

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023

The project is scheduled to begin applying a two-inch overlay to parking pads for camp areas 5 and 6 inside the park. Parks areas will be closed as operations are in progress. The project consists of rehabilitation of parking areas at camp sites and maintenance roadways.

SH 110 & FM 346 Landscape Project

Limits: Various locations on SH 110 & FM 346

Contractor: Tight Line Construction, LLC

Cost: $157,495

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2022

The project is in suspension and pending punch list inspection for the Whitehouse landscape project. The project consists of landscape development.

Whittle Street, CR 2110, and CR 289 Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: Whittle Street, CR 2110, CR 289

Contractor: THK Construction, LLC

Cost: $1.25 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2023

No work is scheduled this week on Whittle Street at West Mud Creek Tributary. The project is in suspension and pending change order operations at the Whittle Street Bridge site. The road is open to through traffic. The project consists of replacing the existing bridge with a new structure.

No work is scheduled on the CR 2110 bridge at Kickapoo Creek. The road is open to through traffic. The project replaces the existing bridge with a new structure.

No work is scheduled this week on the CR 289 bridge at Prairie Creek. The road is open to traffic. The project replaces the existing bridge with a new structure. The contractor will complete one bridge at a time.

I-20 Mill and Inlay

Limits: Van Zandt County Line to SH 110

Contractor: Texas Materials Group, INC.

Cost: $6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2023

No work is scheduled this week. The project is in time suspension. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. Project consists of an overlay with TBPFC surface, ACP surface, planing, shoulder texturing and pavement markings.

US 271 Rehab, Turn Lanes, and Pavement Overlay

Limits: From FM 16 going southwest to I-20

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $12.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: May 2023

Weather permitting, crews will be extending drainage structures. Paving operations are on hold while a luminaire electrical junction box is being relocated. The southbound outside lane will be closed indefinitely while rehab work is ongoing and will be managed by sign channelizing devices. No additional lane closures are anticipated. The PFC surface operations are projected to begin at the end of March or early April 2023. The project consists of paving, structures, MBGF, and pavement markings from I-20 N to the Gregg County Line. The portion from IH 20 to FM 16 also includes turn lanes and pavement rehabilitation.

Safety Improvement Project (Van Zandt, Anderson, Smith, and Henderson County)

Limits: FM 47, etc.

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC.

Cost: $4.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2023

The contractor is scheduled to continue final cleanup on FM 346 in Smith County. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The project includes grading, structure work, guard rail replacement and bridge rail upgrades.

SH 64 Intersection Improvement and Turn Lanes

Limits: At CR 289 (Wolfe Lane)

Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Co. Inc.

Cost: $2.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023

Weather permitting, the contractor is scheduled to cut ditches and seed the newly widened areas. Expect delays on this corridor while construction is in progress. Lane closures are anticipated. Project consists of an intersection improvement and addition of turn lanes at CR 289 (Wolfe Lane).

---------------------------------------

Van Zandt County

Canton Maintenance will have a crew on FM 751 digging base and performing overlay. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

FM 859 Safety Structures Widening

Limits: US 80 (Edgewood) N 7 miles to SH 19

Contractor: Baker & Company Construction, LLC.

Cost: $3.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: September 2023

Crews will be extending the structure at Giladon Creek and performing right of way preparation. Two-way one lane traffic at the bridge will be managed by a 24-hour, temporary traffic signal with a contractor rep on site through April 2023. Crews are also trimming and removing trees and installing driveway pipe throughout the project. This safety improvement project consists of improving drainage, culverts, and bridge rail.

SH 19 Super Two Widening & Overlay (South of Canton)

Limits: SH 243 (Canton) S 13 miles to Henderson County line

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD.

Cost: $12.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2023

The project contractor has restarted hot mix work. Lane closures are anticipated to begin in early March 2023. The project consists of super two work including grading, base repair, treated subgrade, flex base, OCST, PFC surface, structures, signs, and pavement markings.

SH 19 Super Two Widening & Overlay (North of US 80)

Limits: US 80 N 6 miles to Rains County Line

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.

Cost: $8.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2023

Crews will perform pavement widening operations for the northbound super two passing lane. The northbound shoulder will be closed for the duration of widening operations and will be managed by signs and channelizing devices. Crews are working to install embankment inside the shoulder closure area. Lane closures are possible due to work needing to be performed in the areas the roadway will transition into and out of the new Super Two. There is a reduced speed limit of 55 mph throughout the project. The project consists of super two work including grading, base repair, treated subgrade, flex base, OCST, PFC surface, structures, signs, and pavement markings.

US 80 – Wills Point

Limits: Intersection of US 80 and SH 64

Contractor: Encino Landscape

Cost: $548,000 for numerous locations

Anticipated Completion Date: March 2023

This project consists of installing new pedestrian sidewalks and handicap ramps near the intersection. There will be daytime lane closures. Expect delays.

SH 64 – Wills Point

Limits: Intersection of US 80 and SH 64

Contractor: Encino Landscape

Cost: $548,000 for numerous locations

Anticipated Completion Date: March 2023

This project consists of installing new pedestrian sidewalks and handicap ramps near the intersection. There will be daytime lane closures. Expect delays.

----------------------------------------

Wood County

This week, crews are scheduled to continue edge work on FM 49, from FM 14 and heading east to the Upshur County line. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot vehicle controlling traffic.

Wood County construction projects updates:

SH 37 Road Widening and PFC Overlay

Limits: Quitman City Limit S 5.34 mi to 1.45 mi N of SL 564 in Mineola

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $4.58 million

Anticipated Completion Date: May 2023

Crews will be performing bridge rail replacement at the Lake Fork Creek bridge and placing ACP driveways. The PFC surface operations are projected to begin at the end of March or the first of April 2023. The project consists of base repair, level-up, spray paver, permeable friction course surface, structures, bridge rail, metal beam guard fence, and pavement markings.

FM 2088, etc. MBGF Improvements in Wood County

· Limits: 10 locations (FM 2088, FM 17, FM 514 FM 515, FM 2966)

· Contractor: 3LW Civil, LLC

· Cost: $2.1 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: February 2023

The contractor will be addressing punch list items. Periodic, short-term lane closures may be in place at various locations. Flaggers and a pilot car will control traffic. The project is for bridge maintenance consisting of MBGF and bridge retrofit rail.

FM 47 Mill and Inlay in Van Zandt County

Limits: Junction St. to FM 751

Contractor: Texas Materials Group, INC.

Anticipated Completion Date: March 2023

The contractor will be milling and placing hot mix in the roadway on FM 47. There will be two-way, one-lane traffic closures to perform this work. Lane closures will be managed by flaggers and a pilot car as needed. The project consists of milling and inlaying the existing roadway facilities.

SH 37 – Quitman

Limits: Intersection near Red Bud Lane

Contractor: Encino Landscape

Cost: $548,000

Anticipated Completion Date: March 2023

This project consists of installing new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks, and handicap ramps at the intersection. There will be daytime lane closures. Motorists should expect delays.

----------------------------------------

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

Limits: Gregg, Smith, and Van Zandt counties

Contractor: Firemen Excavation, maintenance activities, follow up action worksheet summary for bridge work repair in Gregg, Smith, and Van Zandt Counties.

Contractor: Andrews Diversified Industries, litter removal.

Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Inside Lanes: No work scheduled due to the holiday.

Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Outside Lanes: No work scheduled due to the holiday.

Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Frontage Roads/Ramps: Friday in all counties

Guardrail/Sign Repair: Emergency repairs due to vehicle crashes in all counties

Litter Removal: Work is scheduled for April 2023 in Gregg County and July 2023 for Gregg, Smith, and Van Zandt Counties.

Delineation/Reflectors: Work will continue in Gregg, Smith, and Van Zandt Counties.

Tree Removal: Gregg, Smith, and Van Zandt Counties.

