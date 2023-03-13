Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

Some clouds tonight and early tomorrow morning. Plenty of sunshine on tap tomorrow afternoon!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! After last night’s cold front, I am sure you have noticed it was quite a bit cooler this afternoon with most in the 60s during the usual “heat” of the day. Skies will remain partly cloudy for most of the overnight hours, but we’ll see better clearing to the skies by late tomorrow morning. Despite some decent sunshine tomorrow, northerly winds will keep our highs fairly mild in the lower to middle 60s. Clouds increase on Tuesday as an upper-level disturbance tracks overhead. This disturbance could aid in the development of a few light showers, but coverage for now does not look great. We’ll see a big jump in temperatures on Wednesday thanks to more sunshine and south winds, so expect highs to warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s areawide. Thursday afternoon will trend fairly warm as well, but changes will soon return to East Texas as yet another cold front is set to move in Thursday night, which means showers and storms are once again back on the table for Thursday PM through Friday AM. It is still too far out for any specifics on severe threats, but it wouldn’t hurt to keep an eye on the forecast. Looks like the rain will end early on Friday, meaning dry but much cooler weather for St. Patrick’s Day.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cast iron collection
Cast iron collection auctioned off in Nacogdoches
The only female sentinel guard currently assigned to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at...
Female guard at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier takes historic last walk
Jessica David
Polk County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested in connection with theft of funds
Michael Barbee
Nacogdoches man arrested in connection with Shelby County car wash shooting
Based on the volatile nature of cartel activity and the violence we are seeing there; we are...
Texas DPS issues warning discouraging travel to Mexico during spring break

Latest News

Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips
7 Day Forecast
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 3-12-23
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips