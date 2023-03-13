Texas toddler dies after being accidentally shot by sibling

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A 4-year-old has died after accidentally being shot by their 3-year-old sibling in Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded around 8:40 p.m. Mar. 12 to an apartment unit at the 9955 block of Bammel North in Houston.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, one of the toddlers in the apartment accessed a semi-automatic pistol and accidentally shot the other.

“It appears that one parent thought that the other parent was maybe watching the other children when in fact the two toddlers were basically left unsupervised in the bedroom,” said Sheriff Gonzalez in a press conference.

The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.