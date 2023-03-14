Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Authorities: $87 million in cocaine, 2 bodies found on illegal submarine

Colombian authorities said they seized almost three tons of cocaine and found two bodies inside...
Colombian authorities said they seized almost three tons of cocaine and found two bodies inside an illegal submarine.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLOMBIA (CNN) - The Colombian Navy said it intercepted an illegal submarine ship that was transporting 2,643 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride.

According to a statement from authorities, the cocaine is valued at over $87 million.

The destination of the shipment was Central America.

The military entered the boat, approximately 15 meters long, and found two bodies onboard and two people who were in poor health.

The two rescued people were transported to another ship to receive medical attention.

Colombian authorities seized almost three tons of cocaine and found two bodies inside an illegal submarine. (ARMADA DE COLOMBIA)

Officials said the rescued people and the deceased were taken to the city of Tumaco in the southwest of Colombia.

Authorities said there was an accident inside the semi-submersible vessel, which generated toxic gases from the fuel.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred on February 12.
1 dead in Angelina County nightclub shooting
The family of Don’tavia Bryant and the Dock Ellis Foundation are seeking information on the case.
Family continues search for missing Garrison man
Rodrick McDaniel (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin man pleads guilty to hitting wife with fireplace mantel
Nacogdoches Police are investigating a hit and run wreck that killed a pedestrian late Monday.
Nacogdoches PD investigating fatal hit and run wreck
Mary Johnson
Mother of Athens woman accused of killing her 4-year-old son arrested

Latest News

Longview Sidewalk Projects
Longview Sidewalk Projects
Azalea And Spring Flower Trail
Azalea And Spring Flower Trail
Henderson County Capital Murder
Henderson County Capital Murder
Texas authorities say two dogs were recently found abandoned on the side of the road.
Dogs found abandoned in hot crate on side of the road, authorities say