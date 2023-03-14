Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Dogs found abandoned in hot crate on side of the road, authorities say

Texas authorities say two dogs were recently found abandoned on the side of the road.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say they are looking for the person responsible for leaving two dogs on the side of the road.

According to the Atascosa County Animal Control, it received a call over the weekend regarding two dogs that were found abandoned in a hot crate.

Sgt. Paul Schneider, with the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office, responded to check on the welfare of the dogs and said he found the dogs infested with fleas.

Rescuers said there was a bowl of water on the outside of the crate but it did not do any good since the dogs couldn’t access it.

Atascosa County Animal Control Chief Henry Dominguez took possession of the dogs.

Animal control officials noted that one of the dogs rescued also had some sort of deformity on its right leg.

Authorities said they are hoping someone recognizes the dogs or the crate so they can identify the person responsible for leaving them.

“If you know who did this, we beg you to please call us and help us put them behind bars where they belong. We can assure you that we will post their booking pics once they are found and make sure that they never own a pet again,” animal control officials shared.

Those with more information were urged to contact animal control at 830-769-2341 and speak with a criminal investigator.

