First Alert Weather Day: Strong winds, thunderstorms likely on Thursday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As we head into Wednesday, we are looking for a cool start and a mild afternoon under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Thursday has now been declared a First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe thunderstorms are expected.

Two rounds of storms are possible.

The first during the afternoon and the second during the evening and overnight hours.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed ALL of East Texas under a SLIGHT RISK, (2/5) or a 15 percent chance of significant severe weather. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a greater risk indicated before Thursday arrives. Stay tuned for that possibility.

The Tornado, Hail, and Flash Flooding Risks are all in the medium category and the Strong/Thunderstorm Wind is HIGH.

Winds of 70 mph are possible along with isolated tornadoes, pockets of large hail and some flash flooding as rainfall totals may exceed 2 inches within a 6-hour period in some locations.

As we head into Friday morning, the rain/storms move over Deep East Texas and finally out of ETX by late morning.

Friday afternoon looks to be partly cloudy and very windy, as well as much cooler. Please be Weather Alert on Thursday.

