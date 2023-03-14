Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Houston man charged with murder in deadly DWI wreck

Deadrian Aundre Baker, 33, is charged with murder and two counts of intoxication assault in the...
Deadrian Aundre Baker, 33, is charged with murder and two counts of intoxication assault in the 176th State District Court.(Houston Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Houston man faces charges in a deadly crash while allegedly driving intoxicated Sunday evening.

Deadrian Aundre Baker, 33, is charged with murder and two counts of intoxication assault in the 176th State District Court.

Authorities responded to the crash around 10:35 p.m. on Mar. 12 in the 8400 block of North Freeway on North Interstate Highway 45.

Baker was driving a black Honda Crosstour southbound on the freeway when he struck the left concrete barrier causing the vehicle to roll.

Three adults and four children were inside the vehicle and two of the children, ages 1 and 3, were thrown out of the vehicle.

In a report by KHOU, none of the kids had their seatbelts on and they actually found an unused car seat in the vehicle’s trunk.

Paramedics transported the children to area hospitals where the 1-year-old was pronounced dead and the 3-year-old listed in critical condition.

According to police, the two other boys, ages 5 and 10, sustained minor injuries and were treated at a hospital.

A passenger in the vehicle, 29, was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The identity of the one-year-old is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

