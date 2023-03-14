Mother of Athens woman accused of killing her 4-year-old son arrested

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A warrant was issued for the arrest of Mary Johnson, the mother of the Athens woman who was arrested for allegedly killing her 4-year-old son, Monica Figueroa, after investigators uncovered new details about the incident.

At about 6:41 a.m. Monday, March 13, the Athens Police Department received a call for service to Figueroa’s residence at 312 Mitchell Street in Athens from Mary Johnson. She told police she was afraid that Figueroa had hurt her son, Grayson Figueroa.

While working through the crime scene and conducting interviews Investigators learned that Grayson was killed on Sunday March 12 midafternoon. Mary Johnson had actually observed Monica Figueroa on top of a rolled-up blanket cutting it with a wooden handled knife.

According to authorities, Johnson heard Grayson screaming before she observed Figueroa cutting at the blanket and then the screaming stopped. Figueroa threatened Johnson and instructed her to leave which she did. Johnson returned to the residence the next morning and found Grayson deceased. Johnson then called law enforcement to respond to the residence.

Officers entered the residence with emergency medical personnel and found the deceased child inside the door, partially covered with a blanket.

Judge McKee issued an arrest warrant for endangering a child and placed a preset bail amount on the warrant of $250,000.

Johnson was arrested and transported to the Henderson County Jail where she is currently awaiting arraignment.

