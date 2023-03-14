Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Nacogdoches PD investigating fatal hit and run wreck

Nacogdoches Police are investigating a hit and run wreck that killed a pedestrian late Monday.
Nacogdoches Police are investigating a hit and run wreck that killed a pedestrian late Monday.(Source: MGN)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Police are investigating a hit and run wreck that killed a pedestrian late Monday.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the 5000 block of South Street, outside Loop 224, where an unidentified man was reported lying in the road.

“Officers arrived to the scene finding a male victim that appeared to have been fatally struck by a vehicle,” a news release stated.

Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, Nacogdoches Police officers were called to the 5000 block of South...
Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, Nacogdoches Police officers were called to the 5000 block of South Street, outside Loop 224, where an unidentified man was reported lying in the road.(Source: KTRE staff)

The vehicle involved in the wreck has not been located, according to police.

A Justice of the Peace was called to the scene.

Southbound traffic on U.S. Highway 59 was being rerouted through the area while the Nacogdoches Police Department Traffic Division conducts an accident reconstruction and collects evidence.

The Texas Department of Transportation is also at the scene assisting.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred on February 12.
1 dead in Angelina County nightclub shooting
The family of Don’tavia Bryant and the Dock Ellis Foundation are seeking information on the case.
Family continues search for missing Garrison man
Rodrick McDaniel (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin man pleads guilty to hitting wife with fireplace mantel
Ray Perryman
East Texas economist Ray Perryman speaks on recent bank collapse, bailout
FILE - The large male zebra continued acting aggressively and charged at a deputy’s cruiser...
Zebra bites, injures owner’s arm before it’s fatally shot

Latest News

Roadwork for the week of March 13
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
A pickup and trailer overturned on Highway 59 in Angelina County.
Truck, trailer crash leaves 1 injured in Angelina County
Roadwork in East Texas for the week of March 6