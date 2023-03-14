Nacogdoches PD investigating fatal hit and run wreck

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Police are investigating a hit and run wreck that killed a pedestrian late Monday.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the 5000 block of South Street, outside Loop 224, where an unidentified man was reported lying in the road.

“Officers arrived to the scene finding a male victim that appeared to have been fatally struck by a vehicle,” a news release stated.

The vehicle involved in the wreck has not been located, according to police.

A Justice of the Peace was called to the scene.

Southbound traffic on U.S. Highway 59 was being rerouted through the area while the Nacogdoches Police Department Traffic Division conducts an accident reconstruction and collects evidence.

The Texas Department of Transportation is also at the scene assisting.

