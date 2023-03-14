Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

New ways available to see Tyler Azalea and Spring Flower Trail this year

By Lorena Rivas
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An annual Tyler tradition is nearing, and this year there will be new ways for visitors to Tyler’s Azalea and Spring Flower Trail to make the most of their visit.

The trail started in 1929 when the first azaleas were planted in the Lindsey Lane area of Tyler. 31 years later, in 1960, the first marked tour routes were established to help guide visitors to the most beautiful flower displays.

Other neighbors soon followed, and now the area is well-known for its springtime tradition which draws more than 100,000 visitors from around the country each spring to see the ten miles of flower trails.

This year there will be new ways to travel along the trail.

Susan Travis, Vice President of Tourism and Servicing for Visit Tyler shared details about what visitors can expect.

“We have not had, in many years, horse and carriage  rides,” she noted, but these rides will be available for the three weekends of the trails to take visitors through the area.

Another option will be electric bikes.

“it’s called Ride Tyler; they’re electric bikes so they’re powered, and they’re  fun,” she said, noting guided and self-guided tours will be available for visitors on the trail and in downtown Tyler.

“So those are new things that are happening that we haven’t had in the past. I’m really excited about that because a lot of people, they don’t want to drive the car through the trail. They want to do it a different way,” Travis said.

The azaleas are not the only flowers on the trail, of course. There are tulips, daffodils, and blooming trees, such as redbuds, white and pink dogwoods, and Japanese maples.

For more information on where and when the events take place, visit the Tyler Azalea and Spring Flower Trails website.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred on February 12.
1 dead in Angelina County nightclub shooting
The family of Don’tavia Bryant and the Dock Ellis Foundation are seeking information on the case.
Family continues search for missing Garrison man
Rodrick McDaniel (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin man pleads guilty to hitting wife with fireplace mantel
Nacogdoches Police are investigating a hit and run wreck that killed a pedestrian late Monday.
Nacogdoches PD investigating fatal hit and run wreck
Mary Johnson
Mother of Athens woman accused of killing her 4-year-old son arrested

Latest News

Longview Sidewalk Projects
Longview Sidewalk Projects
Azalea And Spring Flower Trail
Azalea And Spring Flower Trail
Henderson County Capital Murder
Henderson County Capital Murder
Legislative bill filled requiring state gaming compact with Governor and three Texas tribes
Legislative bill filed requiring state gaming compact with governor and 3 Texas tribes