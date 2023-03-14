SFA Lady Jacks to host Texas State Thursday night in the WNIT

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - March Madness is getting underway this week, and the stage has been set for the SFA Lady Jack’s basketball team, who will be hosting Texas State this Thursday night at home at 6:30 p.m.

It is the first round of the 2023 Women’s National Invitation Tournament, and yes, it will be in Nacogdoches at the Sawmill.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.