Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

SFA Lady Jacks to host Texas State Thursday night in the WNIT

The SFA Lady Jacks basketball team have made it to the WNIT and will host Texas State in the first round Thursday night.
By Mark Bownds
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - March Madness is getting underway this week, and the stage has been set for the SFA Lady Jack’s basketball team, who will be hosting Texas State this Thursday night at home at 6:30 p.m.

It is the first round of the 2023 Women’s National Invitation Tournament, and yes, it will be in Nacogdoches at the Sawmill.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred on February 12.
1 dead in Angelina County nightclub shooting
Cast iron collection
Cast iron collection auctioned off in Nacogdoches
Bryant said all she wants for Don’Tavia is to be back where he belongs with his three daughters.
Family continues search for missing Garrison man
Rodrick McDaniel (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin man pleads guilty to hitting wife with fireplace mantel
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska

Latest News

The SFA Lady Jacks basketball team have made it to the WNIT and will host Texas State in the...
SFA Lady Jacks to host Texas State Thursday night in the WNIT
Alabama players pose with the trophy after an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M in...
March Madness: Alabama, Houston, Kansas, Purdue the 1 seeds
FILE -The March Madness logo is shown on the court during the first half of a men's college...
Texas A&M Men’s Basketball earns No. 7 seed in NCAA Tournament
Mark Adams after Oklahoma
Texas Tech to pay Mark Adams more than $4 million, forms coach search committee