Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Texas Senate passes bill restoring felony penalty to illegal voting

Texas Capitol
Texas Capitol(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Senate Bill 2, which makes illegal voting a felony, passed the senate Tuesday.

The bill, filed and defended by Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola), restores the felony status of illegal voting crimes. Voting illegally had been a felony for more than 50 years until 2021, when it was reduced to a misdemeanor.

In addition to increasing the penalty for illegal voting, the bill removes the “mens rea,” meaning people breaking voting laws no longer need to know they’re breaking the law in order to be convicted of doing so.

Several Democratic senators took issue with this provision and were concerned that SB2 may unintentionally criminalize accidental voting mishaps. Sen. Jose Menendez (D-San Antonio) in particular was concerned that this bill will “deter people from wanting to vote.”

Hughes responded to this with an analogy, saying: “Under the law today, if I break into your house and I take your stuff, and I intentionally know it’s your house, I’m taking your stuff, and I’m convicted, I’m guilty of the crime of burglary. I don’t have to know that burglary is against the law. I just have to know that I came in your house, broke in your house, and took your stuff.”

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick issued a statement Tuesday praising Hughes and the passing of the bill.

“Maintaining the integrity of Texas’ elections has been a top priority of mine since I was elected to the Texas Senate and throughout my tenure as Lt. Governor,” Patrick said. “For years, I have been explicit in saying that I want to make it easier for Texans to vote and harder to cheat. Voters demand secure elections.”

The bill passed the senate with a final vote of 19 for and 12 against.

In order for the bill to fully become law, however, it must also pass the House of Representatives. The House version of the bill, HB 4198, has been filed by Rep. Steve Toth (R-Spring).

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred on February 12.
1 dead in Angelina County nightclub shooting
The family of Don’tavia Bryant and the Dock Ellis Foundation are seeking information on the case.
Family continues search for missing Garrison man
Rodrick McDaniel (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin man pleads guilty to hitting wife with fireplace mantel
Nacogdoches Police are investigating a hit and run wreck that killed a pedestrian late Monday.
Nacogdoches PD investigating fatal hit and run wreck
Mary Johnson
Mother of Athens woman accused of killing her 4-year-old son arrested

Latest News

Senate Bill 2 is discussed by Texas Senate Monday
Senate Bill 2 is discussed by Texas Senate Monday
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Strong winds, thunderstorms likely on Thursday
Crowded roads allowed mom and dad to chase down the car and yank him from the driver’s seat.
Sheriff’s office releases name of man killed in Angelina County club shooting
Mary Johnson
Mother of Athens woman accused of killing her 4-year-old son arrested