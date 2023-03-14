Tuesday’s Weather: Partly cloudy skies turning mostly cloudy

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Another chilly start this morning under partly cloudy skies. We’re beginning our Tuesday with temperatures in the 40s areawide, and today will not be quite as warm as yesterday. You can expect highs this afternoon in the upper 50s and low 60s. Unlike Monday, instead of clearing skies through the day, we’ll see building cloud cover this afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will blanket the area, and bring the possibility for a few showers. Severe weather is not forecast, but you may hear a rumble or thunder or two. This evening, the rain and the clouds move out and clear skies will prevail overnight. Wednesday starts off in the 40s, but we warm into the upper 60s under sunny skies Wednesday afternoon. We’ll be a degree or two warmer on Thursday, but that will be ahead of our next cold front and storm system. Showers and thunderstorms, with a possibility for severe storms, continue to be in the forecast for Thursday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed nearly all of East Texas under a Slight Risk, Level 2/5, for severe weather on Thursday. Strong wind, hail, tornadoes, and flooding will all be possible. It appears we could see some scattered storms Thursday afternoon, then a line of storms develops and moves through the area Thursday evening into early Friday. Behind this storm system, cooler air is on the way. We’ll see lows for the coming weekend in the 30s, and highs only in the 50s. Still no freeze in the forecast, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be cold! Have a great Tuesday.

