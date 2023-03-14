Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Tyson to close poultry facilities in Virginia, Arkansas

FILE - A Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse on Oct. 28, 2009, in Little...
FILE - A Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse on Oct. 28, 2009, in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)(Danny Johnston | AP)
By The Associated Press and DEE-ANN DURBIN AP Business Writer
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Tyson Foods is closing two facilities that employ more than 1,600 people in an effort to streamline its U.S. poultry business.

The company said Tuesday it plans to close its processing, broiler and hatching operations in Glen Allen, Virginia, and a plant in Van Buren, Arkansas. Both closures are scheduled for May 12.

Tyson said the closures will help it better use all available capacity at remaining plants.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based company said it will work with its 692 employees in Glen Allen and its 969 employees in Van Buren to apply for open positions at other plants.

Tyson has made other efforts to consolidate its operations in recent months. Last October, the company announced it would relocate 1,000 corporate staff from offices in Illinois and South Dakota to Arkansas.

Tyson said operating inefficiencies were partly to blame for its lower-than-expected profit in its fiscal first quarter, which ended Dec. 31. The company said its operating income dropped 68% to $467 million in the period.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred on February 12.
1 dead in Angelina County nightclub shooting
The family of Don’tavia Bryant and the Dock Ellis Foundation are seeking information on the case.
Family continues search for missing Garrison man
Rodrick McDaniel (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin man pleads guilty to hitting wife with fireplace mantel
Nacogdoches Police are investigating a hit and run wreck that killed a pedestrian late Monday.
Nacogdoches PD investigating fatal hit and run wreck
Mary Johnson
Mother of Athens woman accused of killing her 4-year-old son arrested

Latest News

FILE - Sarah Bentley, second from left, leads songs at an International Women's Day Sit-In for...
Abortion pill access case: Judge wants ‘less advertisement’
A roadway caution sign is seen as motorists commute during a winter snow storm Tuesday, March...
Northeast winter storm shuts schools, knocks out power
Ways to save on Spring Break
Michael Regan, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, announces the Biden...
EPA to limit toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water
FILE - Meta's logo can be seen on a sign at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.,...
Facebook parent Meta slashes another 10,000 jobs