Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

‘Camo-wearing bearded man’ shown in video could be suspect in Lufkin truck theft

The man in this picture could be a suspect, police say.
The man in this picture could be a suspect, police say.(Lufkin Crime Stoppers)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police and Crime Stoppers say a pickup truck was stolen Wednesday morning, and they are asking for help locating the culprit.

According to Crime Stoppers, a lifted, 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with copper-colored wheels and a loud exhaust was stolen Wednesday morning in Lufkin. At the time of the theft, the truck displayed Texas license plate JSJ4251.

Management of the apartment complex from where the truck was stolen provided the image of a possible suspect. It shows a camo-wearing bearded man. If you recognize this man, you are encouraged to call police.

Tips are also accepted at 639TIPS.com, 639TIPS.com/app, or (936) 639-TIPS. Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and reward eligible.

This is the missing truck.
This is the missing truck.(Lufkin Crime Stoppers)

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crowded roads allowed mom and dad to chase down the car and yank him from the driver’s seat.
Sheriff’s office releases name of man killed in Angelina County club shooting
Coastal Worldwide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10- to 11-foot great white shark by tail prior to...
Anglers reel in rare great white shark off Gulf Coast
Nacogdoches Police are investigating a hit and run wreck that killed a pedestrian late Monday.
Nacogdoches PD investigating fatal hit and run wreck
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick introduces $16.5B property tax plan aimed at senior, disabled citizens
Mary Johnson
Mother of Athens woman accused of killing her 4-year-old son arrested

Latest News

Jose Roman Teniente, 24
Harrison County officials looking for missing 24-year-old man
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday
First Alert Weather Day: 2 rounds of severe weather expected on Thursday
VFW Post 3893 in Nacogdoches
WebXtra: VFW Post in Nacogdoches to hold meeting for veterans exposed to toxic water.
WebXtra: VFW Post in Nacogdoches to hold meeting for veterans exposed to toxic water.