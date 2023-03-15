‘Camo-wearing bearded man’ shown in video could be suspect in Lufkin truck theft

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police and Crime Stoppers say a pickup truck was stolen Wednesday morning, and they are asking for help locating the culprit.

According to Crime Stoppers, a lifted, 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with copper-colored wheels and a loud exhaust was stolen Wednesday morning in Lufkin. At the time of the theft, the truck displayed Texas license plate JSJ4251.

Management of the apartment complex from where the truck was stolen provided the image of a possible suspect. It shows a camo-wearing bearded man. If you recognize this man, you are encouraged to call police.

Tips are also accepted at 639TIPS.com, 639TIPS.com/app, or (936) 639-TIPS. Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and reward eligible.

